First NSCLC Patient Dosed With Trial Therapeutic

Source: Streetwise Reports 01/22/2022

Two recent Vaccitech events, the MAGE trial initial dosing and the acquisition of Avidea’s SNAPvax technology, bode well for its ChAdOx1-MVA platform, noted an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

The first dosing in the MAGE trial “demonstrates the versatility of Vaccitech plc’s (VACC:NASDAQ) ChAdOx1-MVA platform in oncology and infectious diseases,” wrote H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen.

In the study, VTP-600 will be evaluated in combination with the current first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. Topline data could read out in 2025. The study will enroll 86 patients with newly diagnosed non-small cell lung cancer at 10 specialty hospitals throughout the United Kingdom.

As for Vaccitech’s acquisition of Avidea and its SNAPvax platform, it expands Vaccitech’s pool of target antigens. Also, it could “augment Vaccitech’s heterologous prime-boost vaccines and broaden the range of therapeutic areas the company could pursue,” Chen wrote.

Disclosures:

Disclosures for H.C. Wainwright & Co., Vaccitech plc, Jan. 19, 2022

