FDA Gives Fast Track Status to Firm for Adrenal Rescue Pen

Now with fast track status and positive Phase 1 study results, Antares Pharma plans to advance its ATRS-1902 product candidate into a second trial in Q2/22, noted a Ladenburg Thalmann report.

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Matthew Kaplan wrote about Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS:NASDAQ) that “we are encouraged by the progress of the ATRS-1902 program, which is in line with the company’s renewed focus on its internal pipeline.”

In terms of the potential market for ATRS-1902, Antares indicated it could be as much as $100 million at peak, Kaplan noted. Solu-Cortef generates about $70 million of revenue each year.

Disclosures for Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., Jan. 19, 2022

I, Matthew L. Kaplan, attest that the views expressed in this research report accurately reflect my personal views about the subject security and issuer. Furthermore, no part of my compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendation or views expressed in this research report, provided, however, that: The research analyst primarily responsible for the preparation of this research report has or will receive compensation based upon various factors, including the volume of trading at the firm in the subject security, as well as the firm’s total revenues, a portion of which is generated by investment banking activities.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. makes a market in Antares Pharma, Inc. and Lipocine Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. intends to seek compensation for investment banking and/or advisory services from Antares Pharma, Inc. and Lipocine Inc. within the next 3 months.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. has managed or co-managed a public offering for Lipocine Inc. within the past 12 months.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc received compensation for investment banking services from Lipocine Inc. within the past 12 months.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc had an investment banking relationship with Lipocine Inc. within the last 12 months.

