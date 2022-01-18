Derm Biopharma Named Top Growth Pick For 2022

Journey Medical should increase 2022 and 2023 revenue by at least 30% such that it could turn a profit in 2024, noted a ROTH Capital Partners report.

Journey Medical Corp. (DERM:NASDAQ) should increase revenue this year and next by 30% or more, purported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Henry, and various factors should help the company achieve that growth.

“We expect significant multiple expansion in the coming year, particularly as revenue growth drives shrinking losses,” Henry wrote. “We target profits in 2024.”

He noted most of the revenue growth this year will come from annualizing H2/21 results and from Journey Medical’s acquisitions of Qbrexza, Accutane, Amzeeq and Zilxi, which are low risk in terms of execution.

“Amzeeq and Zilxi adds leverage to the dermatology salesforce as well as diversification to smooth out any roadblocks for individual products,” Henry wrote.

The analyst also highlighted Journey Medical has a pipeline for the long term, particularly with its newly acquired drug candidate, DFD-29, which it intends to imminently advance in the clinic for rosacea. According to H.C. Wainwright, DFD-29 could have peak sales of greater than $100 million.

