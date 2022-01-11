Bitcoin Miner Announces Q4/21 Production, 2022 Outlook

COVID and supply chain constraints hampered its Q4/21 production, but Riot Blockchain is bullish on its 2022 performance, noted a ROTH Capital Partners report.

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s (RIOT:NASDAQ) Q4/21 production was a miss by about 10%, likely due to some of its newly acquired mining machines not getting installed, COVID restrictions and supply chain problems, reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Darren Aftahi.

However, during Q4/21, the company increased its hash rate capacity to about 3.1 exahashes per second (3.1 EH/s) from 3, thanks to 500 more S19 generation mining machines getting installed and put online, noted Aftahi. This target hash rate capacity reflects a 313% rise over that of full-year 2021.

Aftahi pointed out that to help meet 2022 guidance, Riot continues to expand its fleet of mining machines. The 8,136 S19 Pro machines delivered in December have yet to be installed and another 10,836 are to be delivered this month. Additionally, starting this July, the company should receive the first of nine monthly deliveries of 3,000 Bitmain XPs.

ROTH expects Riot’s rollout of new mining machines to happen more slowly than the bitcoin firm anticipates, Aftahi wrote. Therefore, ROTH models Riot achieving a 12.8 EH/s hash rate in H1/23 rather than by year-end 2022.

