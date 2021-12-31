Analyst: Drug a ‘Hidden Gem for 2022’

Oppenheimer ranks Astria Therapeutics Outperform after learning about its drug for hereditary angioedema, saying “We stay bullish.”

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS:NASDAQ) collected data from interviews with patients with moderate to severe hereditary angioedema (HAE), interviews of clinicians treating HAE and market research on the rare disorder, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh reported.

Specific findings were that:

Missed or delayed diagnoses are common, and new therapies can increase diagnosis rates.

Only preventative treatments for HAE exist.

About two-thirds of patients get prescribed preventative treatment.

Patients often switch between two to three preventative therapies for easier administration.

One time every one to two months is the minimal improvement in dosing frequencies for a switch, according to patients.

Patients generally would like to switch to a therapy that is equally efficacious but requires dosing less often.

STAR-0215 could meet those unmet needs, Singh noted.

Looking forward, he added that while “awaiting an important 2022 ahead—an investigational new drug filing in mid-2022 and Phase 1 study initiation shortly after, with initial proof of concept data readout potentially by year-end 22—we believe investors should pay attention.”

Disclosures:

Disclosures for Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Astria Therapeutics, Dec. 28, 2021

