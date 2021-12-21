Renewable Energy Co. Plans to Expand Capacity to 30GW by 2025

Source: Streetwise Reports 12/21/2021

In a December 15 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. Equity Research Analysts Sameer Joshi and Amit Dayal commented that community and commercial solar power company UGE International Ltd. (UGE:TSX.V; UGEIF:OTCQB) is “positioned to capture value across the project lifecycle.”

In a December 15 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. Equity Research Analysts Sameer Joshi and Amit Dayal commented that community and commercial solar power company UGE International Ltd. (UGE:TSX.V; UGEIF:OTCQB) is “positioned to capture value across the project lifecycle.”

The analysts indicated that their positive outlook on UGE International is based upon several key factors including the firm’s fast-growing sales backlog which as of November 2021, totaled 145MW and has exceeded management’s previous goal of 120MW.

The company has repositioned itself away from its traditional business model that was built around project engineering, procurement and construction and has gravitated toward a higher-margin business model whereby the firm designs, constructs, owns and operates facilities throughout the entire project lifecycle.

UGE is now on a path to expand its installed capacity in the community solar segment from 3.4GW at the end of Q2/21 to 30.0GW by 2025.

The report from H.C. Wainwright & Co. noted that UGE is well-positioned to continue the increase in its backlog as the company will benefit from strong tailwinds from a highly conducive solar energy regulatory environment and declining solar installation costs.

The company’s projects earn upfront fees and offer cash flows from future recurring revenues which serve to benefit all stakeholders. The firm’s community solar projects typically utilize a property owner’s unused areas such as rooftops, parking lots and empty lots. UGE’s strategy is to earn fees during the project development and construction periods and then earn recurring revenues from energy sales over the course of a 15 to 25 year project contract.

As an example, the H.C. Wainwright report listed that “a typical 1MW rooftop project in NYC yields the company a $0.46/W in upfront development, construction and EPC fees, as well as $0.35/W in present value of future cash flows from electricity sales.”

Adoption in the U.S. is accelerating as both federal and state agencies are pushing for and incentivizing community solar project in several U.S. states. These projects provide federal Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) and additional state specific incentives such as tax credits, grants and rebates.

The analysts mentioned that notably, “the infrastructure bill signed into law by President Biden in November 2021, includes provisions for investment of over $65 billion toward the enhancement of the country’s electricity grid for better integration of renewable energy.” If passed in its present form, the bill would include a 10-year extension of the ITC from 26% to 30% and provide for direct cash payments to taxpayers bypassing the use of tax credits.

The analysts pointed out that UGE stated in its Q3/21 earnings release that it expects to realize increases in operating capacity of 1.6MW in the rest of 2021, 35.7MW in 2022 and 102.5MW in 2023.

The research firm commented that taking the increases into consideration, it projects UGE’s topline revenues will be $2.0M, $7.1M, and $19.7M, during 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively, and that blended gross margins will improve from 29.5% in 2021, to 45.9% in 2022 and 65.0% in 2023. The research firm commented that taking the increases into consideration, “we are projecting revenues to exceed $100M in 2026, generating over 80% in blended gross margins.”

UGE International is a turn-key solar energy solutions provider headquartered in New York. The renewable energy company develops, builds, owns, and operates end-to-end mid-scale solar projects in the U.S. and the Philippines and to date has successfully deployed sustainable projects totaling 500MW. The firm endeavors to deliver cleaner and more affordable solar energy solutions to consumers and businesses and has refocused its business strategy from project engineering and construction to development and longer-term management of solar projects that generate higher margin, recurring revenue streams.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. stated that it is initiating coverage on UGE International Ltd. with a price target of CA$3.50/share. UGE International shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “UGE” and last closed for trading at CA$1.63 on Friday, December 17, 2021. The company’s shares also trade under the ticker symbol “UGEIF” on the OTCQB market.

Disclosures

1) Steve Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He and members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None. His company has a financial relationship with the following companies referred to in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: UGE. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

3) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

4) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of UGE, which is a company mentioned in this article.

Disclosures for HCW, UGE Intl Ltd., Dec. 15, 2021

Investment Banking Services include, but are not limited to, acting as a manager/co-manager in the underwriting or placement

of securities, acting as financial advisor, and/or providing corporate finance or capital markets-related services to a company

or one of its affiliates or subsidiaries within the past 12 months.

H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC (the “Firm”) is a member of FINRA and SIPC and a registered U.S. Broker-Dealer.

I, Sameer Joshi and Amit Dayal , certify that 1) all of the views expressed in this report accurately reflect my personal views

about any and all subject securities or issuers discussed; and 2) no part of my compensation was, is, or will be directly or

indirectly related to the specific recommendation or views expressed in this research report; and 3) neither myself nor any

members of my household is an officer, director or advisory board member of these companies.

None of the research analysts or the research analyst’s household has a financial interest in the securities of UGE International

Ltd. (including, without limitation, any option, right, warrant, future, long or short position).

As of November 30, 2021 neither the Firm nor its affiliates beneficially own 1% or more of any class of common equity securities

of UGE International Ltd..

Neither the research analyst nor the Firm knows or has reason to know of any other material conflict of interest at the time

of publication of this research report.

The research analyst principally responsible for preparation of the report does not receive compensation that is based upon any

specific investment banking services or transaction but is compensated based on factors including total revenue and profitability

of the Firm, a substantial portion of which is derived from investment banking services.

The Firm or its affiliates did not receive compensation from UGE International Ltd. for investment banking services within twelve

months before, but will seek compensation from the companies mentioned in this report for investment banking services within

three months following publication of the research report.

The Firm does not make a market in UGE International Ltd. as of the date of this research report.

The securities of the company discussed in this report may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment

objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This report is offered for informational

purposes only, and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities discussed herein in any jurisdiction

where such would be prohibited. This research report is not intended to provide tax advice or to be used to provide tax advice to

any person. Electronic versions of H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC research reports are made available to all clients simultaneously.

No part of this report may be reproduced in any form without the expressed permission of H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. Additional

information available upon request.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC does not provide individually tailored investment advice in research reports. This research report is

not intended to provide personal investment advice and it does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial

situation and the particular needs of any specific person. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the appropriateness

of investing in financial instruments and implementing investment strategies discussed or recommended in this research report.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC’s and its affiliates’ salespeople, traders, and other professionals may provide oral or written market

commentary or trading strategies that reflect opinions that are contrary to the opinions expressed in this research report.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding its analysts, will from time to time

have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives (including options and warrants)

thereof of covered companies referred to in this research report.

The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed by us as being

accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data on the company, industry or security

discussed in the report. All opinions and estimates included in this report constitute the analyst’s judgment as of the date of

this report and are subject to change without notice.

Securities and other financial instruments discussed in this research report: may lose value; are not insured by the Federal

Deposit Insurance Corporation; and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.