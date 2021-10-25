Where Sustainability Meets Steel: Teck Resources Is Set to Outperform in 2022

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/25/2021

Citing the company’s “long-term potential for significant share price improvement,” BMO Capital Markets has upgraded Teck Resources to Outperform.

In a world that increasingly prioritizes decarbonization and sustainability, you would think it would be tough times for a mining company. But, noting “strong coal prices” combined with “solid strategy” revealed in a virtual investor day, BMO Capital Markets has upgraded Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK:TSX; TECK:NYSE) to Outperform and raised their one-year target to CA$44.00/share (from CA$40.00/share).

In other words, by meeting the world’s conflicting needs for both steel and sustainability, Teck Resources is poised for success.

Teck’s investments in technology and use of cost-effective, low-carbon blast furnace and BOF steelmaking are showing significant benefits.

According to a BMO report, “Yesterday’s virtual investor day update provided helpful color company’s operations, its corporate strategy, and sustainability initiatives. The important QB2 project is progressing on schedule, investments in technology are showing significant benefits, and cash flows are strong (especially in the case of sustained spot copper and coal commodity prices).”

After a year of COVID-19-related drops in demand, steel supply has become more limited than need. China, which accounts for more than half of the global steel output, has cut production an effort to reduce carbon emissions. However, Teck’s investments in technology and use of cost-effective, low-carbon blast furnace and BOF steelmaking are showing significant benefits. Despite the world’s increasing focus on decarbonization and sustainability,

Teck expects that blast furnace-based processes will still be important steelmaking processes in the foreseeable future.

As factors contributing to the decision to upgrade Teck to Outperform, BMO cited strong cash flows as prices remain elevated in Teck’s key commodities and a clear and well-articulated strategy for integrating sustainability into production to meet global demand.

Disclosures:

Disclosures from BMO Capital Markets, Teck Resources, Sept. 21, 2021

