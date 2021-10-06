Reliq’s Telemedicine Platform Helps Free Up Hospital Space for COVID-19 Delta Patients

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/06/2021

Simultaneously, demand is growing for Reliq Health’s iUGO Care software as virtual healthcare delivery increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 continues to rage through the U.S., with a current death rate

of more than 705,000 Americans. At the present, a time when beds in

intensive care units are desperately needed for SARS-CoV-2 patients, Reliq Health Technologies Inc.’s (RHT:TSX.V; RQHTF:OTCQB; A2AJTB:WKN) iUGO Care platform is helping keep patients out of U.S. hospital emergency rooms. At the same time, healthcare changes resulting from the pandemic are helping Reliq grow its customer base.

The telemedicine technology company’s iUGO Care platform gives healthcare providers access to real-time remote patient monitoring data. This allows physicians and their teams to intervene in a timely fashion when problems arise, thereby preventing patients from visiting the emergency room and/or being hospitalized.

In fact, the platform has been shown to drastically reduce chronic disease patients’ risk of hospitalization due to complications of their conditions. IUGO Care encompasses three modules: Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, and Behavioral Health Integration.

The pressure of COVID-19, and now its variants, on hospitals has led to payors throughout the U.S. expanding reimbursement for remote patient monitoring and has led to increasing numbers of healthcare providers delivering care virtually to their patients, particularly those with chronic diseases.

One major aim of these two shifts is to decrease patients’ need for and use of emergency room and intensive care unit resources so they remain available to COVID-19 patients.

As a result of the reimbursement trend, Texas Medicaid, earlier this year, expanded the number of chronic conditions covered under reimbursed remote patient monitoring services. This went into effect Sept. 1, 2021.

Before that date, the payor only reimbursed medical providers for remote monitoring of patients with diabetes and/or hypertension. However now, with the coverage expansion, eligible clinical conditions also include congestive heart failure; end-stage disease of the heart, liver, kidney, lung or pancreas; organ transplant; and conditions requiring mechanical ventilation. Now, Texas Medicaid reimbursement in this regard is more like Medicare’s, which encompasses even more qualifying conditions.

The expanded Texas Medicaid coverage is benefitting Reliq Health in that it just garnered three more iUGO Care clients in the state, primary care medical practices, a news release noted. These groups’ cumulative patient population is about 1,500, from which Reliq expects to generate $60 per person per month. The company aims to get all of these patients added to the platform this quarter.

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a company mentioned in this article.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.