Pacira Bids to Acquire Flexion to Expand Leadership Position in Non-Opioid Pain Management

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/11/2021

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares traded 60% higher after the company reported it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Pacira BioSciences Inc. for $8.00 per share in cash plus an additional non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $8.00 per share in cash if five specific milestones are met.

Commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN:NASDAQ), which is engaged in developing and marketing local therapies for the treatment of patients with osteoarthritis (OA) and other musculoskeletal conditions, today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX:NASDAQ), a firm focused on developing and delivering non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pacira BioSciences has agreed to pay Flexion Therapeutics shareholders $8.50 per share in cash, along with “one non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $8.00 per share in cash.” The company explained that the CVR is conditioned upon meeting several sales and regulatory milestones.

Flexion concentrates it activities on developing local non-opioid therapies for OA, postsurgical pain and lower back pain. The firm stated that its leading product, ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for OA knee pain that utilizes extended-release microsphere technology.

Pacira’s Chairman and CEO Dave Stack commented, “This acquisition is a major milestone in our strategy to build a robust offering of novel, non-opioid treatments to improve patient care along the neural pain pathway while simultaneously providing us with a complementary commercial asset in ZILRETTA for the treatment of OA knee pain…We believe the Flexion portfolio further solidifies Pacira as a leader in opioid-sparing pain management as we continue to redefine the role of opioids as a last resort rescue medication. Importantly, this acquisition creates diversification and growth to our topline while providing what we would expect to be meaningful synergies that should result in substantial near- and long-term accretion to our cash flows and earnings.”

Flexion’s CEO and Co-Founder Michael Clayman, M.D. remarked, “Pacira shares our commitment to advancing non-opioid pain control and we believe it is ideally positioned to drive continued clinical and commercial success of ZILRETTA, FX201, and FX301…This combination with Pacira offers Flexion stakeholders excellent prospects for value creation, particularly as the contingent value rights provide the opportunity to continue to benefit from the ongoing success of Flexion’s products and programs.”

Pacira’s purchase of Flexion will provide it with access to a new innovative non-opioid drug portfolio that is directly and well suited for its objectives of offering opioid alternatives to as many patients as possible to address severe and chronic pain experienced throughout the neural pain pathway. Flexion’s non-opioid injection, ZILRETTA, will permit Pacira to deliver treatment to alleviate OA knee pain at much earlier stages in the treatment process.

In addition, the acquisition is expected to benefit Pacira by adding “multiple clinical milestones, including the initiation of a Phase 3 registration trial of ZILRETTA in shoulder osteoarthritis and the advancement of Phase 1 studies of FX201 for musculoskeletal pain, including OA, and FX301 as a lower extremity nerve block for postsurgical pain.”

Upon closing, Pacira noted that it will immediately begin receiving additional revenues generated from Flexion’s products and which it anticipates will be accretive to full-year 2022 earnings and even higher thereafter.

The companies stated that the acquisition offer has already been unanimously approved by each company’s respective Boards of Directors and is expected to close in Q4/21. The firm’s noted that the transaction remains subject to approval by Flexion’s shareholders, ordinary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

In addition to the $8.50 per share cash offer, Flexion shareholder will receive one non-tradeable CVR as listed above for each common share owned that is all predetermined milestones are achieved would be worth up to another additional $8.00 per share in cash.

The report listed that the milestones which must be met on or before December 31, 2030 and associated payments if realized, are as follows: “$1.00 per share if total calendar year ZILRETTA net sales achieve $250 million; $2.00 per share if total calendar year ZILRETTA net sales achieve $375 million; $3.00 per share if total calendar year ZILRETTA net sales achieve $500 million; $1.00 per share upon U.S. FDA approval of FX201 and $1.00 per share upon U.S. FDA approval of FX301.”

Pacira BioSciences is headquartered in Tampa, Fla. and concentrates its efforts on developing and providing non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to patients across the neural pain pathway. The firm’s EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic, was first launched in the U.S. in 2012. The company explained that “EXPAREL® utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure and releases them over a desired period of time.”

The company listed that it also owns the iovera° system, which it described as “a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.”

Flexion Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharma firm based in Burlington, Mass. that is involved in developing and commercializing novel, local therapies for musculoskeletal conditions and in particular, osteoarthritis (OA), which is the most prevalent form of arthritis. The company advised that “its approved product, ZILRETTA® is the first and only extended-release, intra-articular, or IA (meaning in the joint), injection indicated for the management of OA knee pain.”

Flexion Therapeutics started off the day with a market cap of around $290.7 million with approximately 50.3 million shares outstanding and a short interest of about 11.3%. FLXN shares opened 70% higher today at $9.86 (+$4.08, +70.59%) over Friday’s $5.78 closing price. The stock has traded today between $9.03 and $9.89 per share and is currently trading at $9.23 (+$3.45, +59.69%).

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.