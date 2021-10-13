GameOn Teams Up With NFT Disruptor Chibi Dinos & NBA

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/13/2021

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. announced this morning their new partnership with non-fungible tokens creator, Chibi Dinos.

Super-fan engagement innovator, GameOn Entertainment Technologies (GET:CSE;GMETF:OTC;9E7:FSE), just announced this morning its new partnership with non-fungible tokens creator, Chibi Dinos, which took the world by storm in late summer 2021. The idea behind these non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, is that each Chibi, which

is slang for short in Japanese, is its own hyper-unique character —

just like every NFT itself.

“Through the partnership, GameOn is guaranteed…an anticipated gross profit

of 80%.”

Just how popular are the collectibles? When Chibi Dino launched its 10,000 newly minted Chibi NFTs on August 20, they sold out in less than

19 minutes and have since amassed a collective $1-billion-plus in sales so far.

Through the partnership, GameOn is guaranteed not only USD$120,000 in revenue, but also an anticipated gross profit of 80%. “The deal also includes a 50% revenue share of primary and secondary sales of at least one new NFT drop related to the Chibi Dinos NFT Prediction Game,” according to the news release.

GameOn’s customizable gamification platform makes a perfect playing field for the extremely popular (and ridiculously cute) Chibis.

Here’s how it works.

“Partnering with Chibi…[allows] us to expand our total addressable market. Revenue streams like primary and secondary market NFT sales are uncapped, in perpetuity, and particularly lucrative.” — GameOn CEO Matt Bailey

Each Chibi is rostered on one of 10 Dino-themed teams and sports the jersey of its tribe, either the Outstanding Omnivores, Mesozoic Minions, Archaic Athletes, Fabulous Fossils, Prehistoric Predators, Honest Herbivores, Crazy Carnivores, Extinct Eaters, Jurassic Jumpers, or the Cretaceons Creatures.

In turn, each team is backed by a current or former NBA player, with legends like Michael Carter-Williams, Kendrick Perkins, and R.J. Hampton in position as team captains.

“Partnering with Chibi Dinos opens up a whole new category of customers for GameOn beyond sports, TV, and

live events rights holders, allowing us to expand our total addressable market. Revenue streams like primary and secondary market NFT sales are uncapped, in perpetuity, and particularly lucrative,” explained GameOn’s CEO

Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center).

Looking to add value for its users beyond just collecting, Chibi Dinos will leverage GameOn’s NFT Predictor to further gamify its Chibi metaverse. In a move similar to traditional social media platforms, Chibi has armed community managers and moderators with the tools necessary to find and engage users.

Fans who make predictions on coming events can be rewarded with prizes and higher ranks on the leaderboards. NBA team captains give away Chibi goods like custom jerseys on Twitter to amp up the fun and bring the game to life. Users can also trade NFTs for other IRL goods like tickets and merch.

GameOn also announced in the Wednesday morning press release its new engagements with Lambert & Co (“Lambert”), Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”), and Lion Capital Investment Limited (“Lion”).

