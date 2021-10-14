DarioHealth Contracts with National Health Plan to Offer Behavioral Health Services to Millions of Members

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/14/2021

DarioHealth Corp. shares traded 17% higher after the company reported it entered into an agreement with an unnamed national healthcare provider to make its behavioral health products available to millions of the plan’s members.

Global digital health solutions company DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO:NASDAQ), which is focused on providing digital therapeutics (DTx) designed to integrate life and behavioral sciences with software technology to deliver engaging therapeutics interventions, today announced “it has entered into an agreement with one of the largest U.S. national health plans (Plan) to offer its self-insured employer customers the Dario digital behavioral health solution as part of its behavioral health offering.”

The firm advised that that the new contract will allow it to integrate its products and services with those of the health plan providing access to millions of the Plan’s members.

DarioHealth indicated that it expects the first of the new Plan members to go live on the platform during Q4/21. The company anticipates that it will ramp up further and add additional users throughout FY/22. The firm stated that it will be paid a monthly fee for members having access to the platform.

The company noted that improving access to mental health care remains a very high priority for individuals, employers, insurance firms and healthcare providers. Technology that enables and improves accessibility to care is a key component in augmenting the networks of traditional providers.

The company mentioned that “the Plan chose Dario’s digital behavioral health solution to help improve access by using the Dario behavioral health platform as a central digital point of engagement to connect members with Dario tools, coaching and the Plan’s full suite of behavioral health resources.”

Dario indicated that in utilizes AI-driven screening and triage capabilities to improve the experience for plan members and create a unique set of care options tailored to their own specific needs.

Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North American at DarioHealth, commented, “Mental health care is complex and rife with barriers to care. We are excited to partner with the Plan to help solve for these issues and support their vision of more accessible and effective care that delivers better results for their clients…This is a landmark agreement for Dario that has the potential to generate millions of dollars in annual revenue. While this partnership represents a significant opportunity on its own, we believe it is just one of many potential opportunities with this customer.”

DarioHealth Corp. is a global digital therapeutics company headquartered in New York, N.Y. The firm offers comprehensive digital technology-based therapeutics solutions using one integrated technology platform for improving treatment of several chronic concerns and conditions including behavioral health, diabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal health and weight management. The company stated that it has created an AI-driven, next-gen digital health solution platform that “harnesses the power of evidence-based behavior science to drive better health,” and helps individuals make meaningful and lasting changes.

DarioHealth started the day with a market cap of around $222.5 million with approximately 16.5 million shares outstanding and a short interest of about 5.4%. DRIO shares opened greater than 11% higher today at $15.047 (+$1.567, +11.62%) over yesterday’s $13.48 closing price. The stock has traded today between $14.67 and $16.54 per share and is presently trading at $15.85 (+$2.37, +17.58%).

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.