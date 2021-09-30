04 Oct

COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Approved in Q4/21 for 5 to 11 Year Olds

October 4, 2021

Source: Streetwise Reports   09/30/2021

“Label extension for BioNTech and Pfizer’s Comirnaty [vaccine] to include use in these younger individuals ought to buoy revenue growth near term,” noted an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In a Sept. 29 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns reported that in seeking approval of their Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds, BioNTech SE (BNTX:NASDAQ) and partner Pfizer submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) new trial data on this age group.

“Broad-based vaccination of children and teenagers is likely to be a crucial element of achieving herd immunity.”

Last month, the FDA approved Comirnaty, previously called the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, for individuals 16 years old and up.

H.C. Wainwright expects that in Q4/21 the FDA will grant emergency use authorization of the vaccine in this young population.

Submitted data are from the Phase 2/3 trial that evaluated a Comirnaty (BNT162b2) regimen of two doses of 10 micrograms given 21 days apart in children 5 to 11 years of age.

Release of the full Phase 3 results are expected soon.

“From our vantage point, broad-based vaccination of children and teenagers is likely to be a crucial element of achieving herd immunity, and label extension for Comirnaty to include use in these younger individuals ought to buoy revenue growth near term,” Burns wrote.

H.C. Wainwright has a Neutral rating and a $330 per share 12-month price target on BioNTech, the current share price of which is about $276.52.

 

