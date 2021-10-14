Company Releases iOS-Based App for Cannabis Purchase and Delivery

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/14/2021

The potential is “enormous” for Stem Holdings Inc. dba Driven By Stem’s new app, Budee Cannabis Delivery, given it is available in the Apple App Store, a Noble Capital Markets report noted.

In an Oct. 13 research note, Noble Capital Markets analyst Joe Gomes

reported that Stem Holdings Inc. dba Driven By Stem (STEM:CSE; STMH:OTCQX) released an app allowing customers to confidentially and simply purchase cannabis and track delivery of their order, on their mobile device.

The app is called Budee Cannabis Delivery and available in the Apple App Store, Gomes relayed. Initially, use of the app is available to people in the California and Oregon markets Budee serves, but expansion of its consumer reach is expected by year-end 2021.

“The Budee app improves the cannabis delivery customer experience by streamlining customer interactions into a single, easy-to-use app interface,” wrote Gomes. Also, customers who use the app have access to personalized deals and discounts.

Gomes highlighted that the app being available in the Apple App Store is a tremendous benefit to Stem Holdings. For one, 113 million people in the U.S. use an iPhone.

“Notably, being featured on the Apple App increases downloads by a median 30% for nongame apps in the U.S.,” he added.

The analyst noted that Noble Capital gives Stem Holdings an average rating of 2.5 out of 5 for fundamentals. The cannabis company scores well for its market opportunity, its significant leverage as it generates more revenue and the breadth of experience of its senior management team and directors in the cannabis, tech and consumer products industries.

However, Gomes wrote, working against Stem are that it is a small player in a large, highly competitive space and is “dependent on growth from its recent Driven acquisition.” Also, Stem’s board of directors lacks diversity and outsiders, and the company will likely need to raise capital in the future.

Noble Capital has an Outperform rating and a $2 per share price target on Stem Holdings, the current share price of which is about $0.25.

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Stem Holdings Inc. dba Driven By Stem. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with Stem Holdings Inc. dba Driven By Stem. Please click here for more information. An affiliate of Streetwise Reports is conducting a digital media marketing campaign for this article on behalf of Stem Holdings Inc. dba Driven By Stem.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Stem Holdings Inc. dba Driven By Stem, a company mentioned in this article.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

DISCLOSURES from Noble Capital Markets, Inc., Stem Holdings Inc. dba Driven By Stem, Oct. 13, 2021.

All statements or opinions contained herein that include the words “we”, “us”, or “our” are solely the responsibility of Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) and do not necessarily reflect statements or opinions expressed by any person or party affiliated with the company mentioned in this report. Any opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. All information provided herein is based on public and non-public information believed to be accurate and reliable, but is not necessarily complete and cannot be guaranteed. No judgment is hereby expressed or should be implied as to the suitability of any security described herein for any specific investor or any specific investment portfolio. The decision to undertake any investment regarding the security mentioned herein should be made by each reader of this publication based on its own appraisal of the implications and risks of such decision.

This publication is intended for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to buy/sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy/sell any security mentioned in this report, nor shall there be any sale of the security herein in any state or domicile in which said offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or domicile. This publication and all information, comments, statements or opinions contained or expressed herein are applicable only as of the date of this publication and subject to change without prior notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Noble accepts no liability for loss arising from the use of the material in this report, except that this exclusion of liability does not apply to the extent that such liability arises under specific statutes or regulations applicable to Noble. This report is not to be relied upon as a substitute for the exercising of independent judgement. Noble may have published, and may in the future publish, other research reports that are inconsistent with, and reach different conclusions from, the information provided in this report. Noble is under no obligation to bring to the attention of any recipient of this report, any past or future reports. Investors should only consider this report as single factor in making an investment decision.

The majority of companies that Noble follows are emerging growth companies. Securities in these companies involve a higher degree of risk and more volatility than the securities of more established companies. The securities discussed in Noble research reports may not be suitable for some investors and as such, investors must take extra care and make their own determination of the appropriateness of an investment based upon risk tolerance, investment objectives and financial status.

ANALYST CREDENTIALS, PROFESSIONAL DESIGNATIONS, AND EXPERIENCE

Senior Generalist Equity Analyst. Chartered Financial Analyst. Over 25 years experience as a Generalist Analyst focused in the small to mid-cap space. MBA in Finance from Pace University and a BS in Agricultural Economics from Cornell University.

FINRA licenses 6, 7, 24, 63, 86, 87.

Company Specific Disclosures

The following disclosures relate to relationships between Noble and the company (the “Company”) covered by the Noble Research Division and referred to in this research report.

The Company in this report is a participant in the Company Sponsored Research Program (“CSRP”); Noble receives compensation from the Company for such participation. No part of the CSRP compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to any specific recommendations or views expressed by the analyst in this research report.

Noble has provided capital markets advisory services in the last 12 months. Noble has received compensation for non-investment banking services in the past 12 months. The Company has attended Noble investor conference(s) in the last 12 months.

Noble intends to seek compensation for investment banking services and non-investment banking services (securities and non-securities related) within the next 3 months.

Noble is not a market maker in the Company.