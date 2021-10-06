Blue Sky Implements Second Strategy to Advance Uranium District in Argentina

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/06/2021

With two goals, to identify new mineralized deposits at Amarillo Grande and to expand the resource at the project’s Ivana deposit, Blue Sky Uranium is carrying out two concurrent drill programs.

Aiming to advance Amarillo Grande into a multideposit uranium district, Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (BSK:TSX.V; BKUCF:OTCQB; MAL2:FSE) initiated a second 2021 exploration strategy and goal there.

They are to expand and upgrade the existing resources at the Ivana deposit, the cornerstone of this uranium-vanadium project in Argentina, through another drill program. This newest campaign will consist of 3,500 meters (3,500m) of exploratory reverse circulation drilling, according to a news release, and work will cover two areas.

One is Ivana’s western portion, where channel sampling in 2018 returned uranium values up to 5,032 parts per million (5,032 ppm) and vanadium values up to 323 ppm. Blue Sky will place about 60 shallow holes in this targeted area.

Also, the company will drill at the margins of and within Ivana in places less extensively drilled previously.

Blue Sky’s first approach in 2021 to advancing Amarillo Grande, begun in February and still underway, is reverse circulation drilling to identify new uranium resources near the Ivana deposit and throughout the district. Blue Sky recently completed the first phase of this 4,500m drill program, drilling the Ivana North target, for which results are pending.

In the next phase, Blue Sky will continue drilling Ivana Central once it receives updated drill permits.

The Ivana deposit is just one part of a potentially much, much larger asset, and this is because Amarillo Grande is a district. It is similar to the districts in Kazakhstan, where individual deposits can host up to 200,000,000 pounds of uranium, noted Blue Sky President and CEO Niko Cacos. Currently, Ivana’s mineral resource estimate consists of Inferred resource of 22,700,000 pounds (22.7 Mlb) of uranium and 11.5 Mlb of vanadium. Amarillo Grande could eventually rank among the world’s largest and lowest cost uranium districts.

With Amarillo Grande, Blue Sky could join the world’s main uranium suppliers, primarily in Kazakhstan and Russia, but with an operation in Argentina. The exploration company also could become the domestic supplier of uranium in that South American country.

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: ?????. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with ?????. Please click here for more information.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of ?????, a company mentioned in this article.