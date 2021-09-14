14 Exploration Companies Report New Discoveries: ‘These Are Our Fantastic Results’

Source: Quinton Hennigh for Streetwise Reports 09/27/2021

During Crescat Capital’s Sept. 20, 2021 broadcast, Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic and Technical Director of Crescat Capital, reviewed news released in the past two weeks on multiple companies in Crescat’s portfolio of mining explorers.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologist and Technical Advisor to Crescat Capital, began his presentation by highlighting that the prices of gold and silver are “in a soft patch,” or down temporarily. As a result, companies’ share prices are down, presenting an opportunity for investors to get in or add to their existing positions in some of these mining exploration stocks.

Hennigh’s first update was on Puma Exploration Inc. (PUMA:TSX.V; PUXPF:OTCBB), a company Crescat Capital invested in two months ago when its exploration team started drilling. Puma is currently systematically exploring the Williams Brook gold project in New Brunswick, in a belt that is yielding some impressive discoveries. As yet the kind of mineralized system present there is unclear. Hennigh, however, believes it is a hybrid, somewhere between an orogenic system and an epithermal system.

Soil sampling at Williams Brook yielded quite a few high grades, which is noteworthy, Hennigh said, because the stronger the gold values seen in a system, the better the outcomes. Puma followed up with some trenching, through which it saw quartz fanning and visible gold. The company is mapping the geology.

This week Puma released its first drill results, mostly from the Lynx gold zone. They showed multiple ounces, in some cases up to 7 or 8. However, results from hole 2 were the best, including the phenomenal intercept of 5.55 grams per tonne (5.55 g/t) over 50 meters (50m). Holes 1, 5 and 6 also demonstrated significant lengths of mineralization.

“I would say that these guys are on to a bona fide discovery of some sort that will likely yield an economic discovery,” Hennigh said.

Puma has only explored about 700m of what appears to be a significantly larger gold system, and will expand its drill program.

“This is just getting bigger and better.”

Hennigh next mentioned New Found Gold Corp. (NFG:TSX.V; NFGFF:OTCMKTS). New Found Gold announced some “very stout” numbers, Hennigh said. The company found a high-grade structure extending up into the top part of the system. The intercepts are shorter and a bit narrower than the previous ones, but “this is just gravy on top of this story now.”

The results tell us there’s a pipe going off into the hanging wall, and there is much more to explore there.

“There is more to be found up above and beyond the Keats zone,” Hennigh added. “This is just getting bigger and better.”

As for Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK:TSX.V), Hennigh said, it announced it discovered some volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) systems on the property. The New York area, hosts one, for instance. It looks like a robust target, nearly the mirror image of the Eskay anomaly immediately to the west, and is therefore of high priority.

“This is going to be one of the biggest VMS camp discoveries in a long, long time.”

Because Eksay is awaiting receipt of drill permits for this area, it is doing surface and soil sampling and other work that should help elucidate what the discovery is.

The other area of interest is a recently discovered VMS system called vermilion outcrop. It is located in the southern part of the project, around the C10 area. The geology around C10 is similar to that to the north of TV and Jeff, Hennigh said. He expects Eskay to follow up on the new VMS discoveries and imminently drill Vermilion, Spearhead and other targets.

“This is going to be one of the biggest VMS camp discoveries in a long, long time,” Hennigh said.

“I think this initial resource will be jaw dropping.”

He moved on to Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO:TSX.V; ELRRF:OTCBB), noting that with drilling, the explorer is encountering mineralization to the northwest of the Santa Barbara breccia, the area it is targeting for a maiden resource estimate.

The mineralized system is heading in that northwest direction and is open.

“This could be an easy extension to an already humongous system,” Hennigh said.

“I think this initial resource will be jaw dropping.”

Regarding Snowline Gold Corp. (SGD:CSE; SNWGF:OTCQB), its drill holes are showing numerous little quartz veins in what is a Tintina-type gold system.

These deposits tend to be large in this area and economic. Victoria Gold Corp. started the Eagle mine in the vicinity, and it is in a deposit similar to what’s at Snowline’s project.

“I think these [Snowline] guys have just slammed into the second discovery in one season. Unbelievable,” Hennigh said.

With drilling, Goliath Resources Ltd. (GOT:TSX.V; GOTRF:OTCQB; B4IF;FSE) encountered some beautiful sulfide quartz veining, or sulphide quartz breccia veining that looks very much like what ran high grade in the hole down on the cliff. In its recent news release, the company noted it is now hitting mineralization in just about every hole it drills.

“What I’m really, really anxious to see is what they hit downdip,” Hennigh said.

Firefox Gold Corp. (FFOX:TSX.V) reported a great intercept, just under 8 grams over 16m.

“If we’re lucky, we will see the system expand at depth and become something perhaps like Ikari, which is a short distance away,” Hennigh said.

Hennigh had recently spoken about Firefox Gold during the Beaver Creek Precious Metals meeting.

With respect to Labrador Gold Corp. (LAB:TSX; NKOSF:OTCQX), it intersected a nice high-grade interval in its HTC zone in hole 21-47.

It returned 128.51 grams per tonne (128.51 g/t) gold over 1.12m.

“[Labrador is] approaching this very systematically and starting to expand the picture of the high grade and how it’s distributed,” Hennigh said.

The Newfoundland-based mineral exploration company is definitely on the radar.

He talked about Lion One Metals Ltd. (LIO:TSX.V; LOMLF:OTCQX; LLO:ASX; LY1:FSE), which is now drilling and releasing results consistently from Tuvatu.

Last week the company announced some “very stout intercepts.”

Results included 10 g/t gold over 8.5m surface from an infill hole near surface and 25 g/t gold over 3.7m downhole.

The feeders part of the system is showing multiple high-grade intercepts, which Hennigh said he thinks “will prove be an important extension of this gold system.”

Another company with positive drill results is Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF:TSX.V; DNCVF:OTCBB). It announced some great, wide intercepts, including 20.97m of 179 g/t of silver equivalent.

“When you see intercepts like that, you know you can develop tonnage quick,” Hennigh said. “Once again, I think these are our fantastic results in a world-class silver camp.”

Hennigh mentioned Monarca Minerals Inc. (MMN:TSX.V; ORAGF:OTCMKTS).

All three of its newly reported holes hit long intervals of skarn and showed visible sulphide, Hennigh said.

Tectonic Metals Inc. (TECT:TSX.V; TETOF:OTCQB), at its Tibbs project, is about to drill test Jorts, a Titina granite-type gold target, on the periphery of its claim block.

“I’m very optimistic that Tectonic, if they get out there and they drill a few holes here, maybe will have a home run,” Hennigh said.

He briefly addressed Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (GPG:TSX.V; GPTRF:OTCQB; GPB:FSE), saying it announced high-grade results from surface samples.

One channel sample, from the hanging wall split of the Goat vein, showed grading 115.3 g/t gold over 1.48 feet.

As for White Rock Minerals Ltd (WRM:ASX; WRMCF:OTCQF), it commenced drill testing some of its new VMS targets.

Hole HR21-07 in the Hunter zone returned 0.22m of 11.9% zinc, 2.8% lead, 0.9% copper, 63 parts per million (63 ppm) silver and 0.2 ppm gold, Hennigh said.

The intercept is only 0.2m wide, but it shows the sulphide system extends to the west of previously drilled areas.

Streetwise Reports Disclosures:

1) This is contributed content from Crescat Capital compiled by Doresa Banning for Streetwise Reports LLC.

2) Dr. Quinton Hennigh is Crescat Capital's Geologic and Technical Director. You should assume that as of the publication date, Dr. Quinton Hennigh has a position in the securities discussed and therefore stands to realize significant gains in the event the price of security moves.

3) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Grand Portage Resources Ltd., Puma Exploration Inc., and Lion One Metals Ltd.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of E2Gold Inc. and Cabral Gold Inc., companies mentioned in this article.

Important Crescat Disclosures Provided by Crescat Capital

Please read Crescat’s important disclosures.

Nothing herein should be construed as personalized investment advice or a recommendation that you buy, sell, or hold any security or other investment or that you pursue any investment style or strategy.

Case studies are included for informational purposes only and are provided as a general overview of Crescat’s general investment process, and not as indicative of any investment experience. There is no guarantee that the case studies discussed here are completely representative of Crescat’s strategies or of the entirety of its investments.

Crescat has compiled its research in good faith and while it uses reasonable efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information, it is provided on an “as is” basis with no warranties of any kind. Crescat does not warrant that the information on this site is accurate, reliable, up to date or correct. In no event will Crescat be responsible or liable for the correctness of any such research or for any damage or lost opportunities resulting from use of its data.

You should assume that as of the publication date, Crescat has a position in the securities discussed and therefore stands to realize significant gains in the event the price of security moves.